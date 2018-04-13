Madikizela-Mandela was humble, passionate woman - former bodyguard
Ebrahim Safter acknowledges that some might associate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with negative things but his experience of her was overwhelmingly positive.
CAPE TOWN – One of the men tasked with protecting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's life has described her as a humble and passionate woman.
Ebrahim Safter was the struggle icon's body guard and took part in Thursday's memorial service for her, held by the South African Religious Forum.
During the service in Cape Town, various religious leaders were led by Ebrahim Safter in a wreath-laying ceremony for Madikizela-Mandela.
Safter says he was one of Madikizela-Mandela's personal bodyguards from 2009 whenever she visited the Western Cape.
His last encounter with her was in 2016.
The event itself was almost eclipsed by strong statements from the organisers who criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, accusing them of failing to help them.
Organisers claim De Lille was supposed to be a guest speaker but the mayor says that she never agreed to attend the event.
WATCH: Madikizela-Mandela's former bodyguard lays wreath in her honour
