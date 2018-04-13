Madikizela-Mandela's night vigil starts, funeral programme to start at 8 am

Hundreds of mourners continue to celebrate the return of the body of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the streets of Orlando.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says Friday’s vigil is expected to be attended by the South African Youth Congress, former leaders of the ANC youth league and members of the tripartite alliance.

The public is also invited to attend.

The night vigil will take place at the Orlando Community Hall until Saturday morning.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the funeral programme starts at 8 am at the Orlando Stadium.

“Tomorrow morning at 4:30 am the shuttle will begin moving from the Nasrec to Orlando stadium where the funeral programme is going to be unfolding.”

He says after that the procession will move to the cemetery at the Fourways Memorial Park.

“This will be mostly the family, the leadership from various political parties and those individuals who shall have been selected to attend and go to Fourways memorial given the space.”

Mabe says close to 600 busses will start picking up people from 4 am.

And strictly no cars are permitted to park in and around Orlando Stadium.