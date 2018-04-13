Madikizela-Mandela honoured at tribute concert in PTA

The concert which took place at the State Theatre boasted a line-up of legendary artists including Sibongile Khumalo and Rebecca Malope.

PRETORIA - Performers at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute concert in Pretoria said they are honoured to be remembering a people’s heroine.

Khumalo says she remembers her childhood in Soweto and the prominent part Madikizela-Mandela played in it.

“As a child growing up in Orlando west, we knew, I knew of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the powerful, strong, forceful woman that she was.”

Khumalo is one of the legends who performed on Friday after Malope and Oliver Mtukudzi brought the crowds to tears with their performances of radio classics Neria and Uyingcwele.

The concert took place as Madikizela-Mandela’s body was expected to arrive at her Soweto home on Friday evening.

#WinnieMandela: “Thank you Nomzamo” sings Sibongile Khumalo as the crowd cheers loudly. The legendary perfomer says she is honoured to be paying to tribute to the “fearless” woman who was a prominent figure in her childhood. MS pic.twitter.com/f5v7YdONtJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018