Madikizela-Mandela honoured at tribute concert in PTA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Madikizela-Mandela honoured at tribute concert in PTA

The concert which took place at the State Theatre boasted a line-up of legendary artists including Sibongile Khumalo and Rebecca Malope.

Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli performs at a concert for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Pretoria on 13 April 2018. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli performs at a concert for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Pretoria on 13 April 2018. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Performers at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute concert in Pretoria said they are honoured to be remembering a people’s heroine.

The concert which took place at the State Theatre boasted a line-up of legendary artists including Sibongile Khumalo and Rebecca Malope.

Khumalo says she remembers her childhood in Soweto and the prominent part Madikizela-Mandela played in it.

“As a child growing up in Orlando west, we knew, I knew of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the powerful, strong, forceful woman that she was.”

Khumalo is one of the legends who performed on Friday after Malope and Oliver Mtukudzi brought the crowds to tears with their performances of radio classics Neria and Uyingcwele.

The concert took place as Madikizela-Mandela’s body was expected to arrive at her Soweto home on Friday evening.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA