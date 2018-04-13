Location, location, location: Facebook says everyone in SA is in Umlazi

JOHANNESBURG - Where are you? Johannesburg? East London? Bloemhof? Durban? No, you are in Umlazi! Well that is how Facebook tagged everyone in South Africa.

It seems that Facebook's geotagging functionality was attacked by gremlins and tagged people in the whole country as being in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Facebook has recently been hit by a crisis of confidence among users, advertisers, employees and investors following a data security breach.

Users were already struggling with Facebook’s reaction to fake news and its role in the US 2016 election.

Social media users in South Africa were left confused over why they are being tagged in Umlazi.

Users took to Twitter and Facebook to try figure out what was happening:

Why is everyone in the vilage of Facebook at #Umlazi ? pic.twitter.com/rR8R9uiFMe — Seaparankwe (@GladwinModise) April 10, 2018

Just in case you were wondering about our whereabouts today, no, we are not in #Umlazi, even though Facebook begs to differ 😂. We’re still at 268 West Avenue, along with @Momentum_za hard at work, providing good quality health and financial services. pic.twitter.com/m0Z9NNlsg5 — Multiply (@Multiply_SA) April 12, 2018

So everyone on Facebook is in Umlazi pic.twitter.com/LeCzDNWV3K — 👑 King James (@LynnD_ILL) April 12, 2018