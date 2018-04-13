[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignation

Radio 702 | Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007.

JOHANNESBURG - Director at the Small Business Institute, Jennifer Cohen, says the charges against Ivan Pillay and his colleagues Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are a ploy to prevent them from returning to the South African Revenue Services.

Cohen says because of this, the Small Business Institute has decided not to fire Pillay.

Cohen says the country is not out of the woods yet, despite the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supposed "new dawn" and this means that it is not above politically motivated charges.

