[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignation
Radio 702 | Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007.
JOHANNESBURG - Director at the Small Business Institute, Jennifer Cohen, says the charges against Ivan Pillay and his colleagues Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are a ploy to prevent them from returning to the South African Revenue Services.
Cohen says because of this, the Small Business Institute has decided not to fire Pillay.
Cohen says the country is not out of the woods yet, despite the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supposed "new dawn" and this means that it is not above politically motivated charges.
Listen to the audio above for more
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What does your ‘twang’ say about your identity?
-
[LISTEN] Thandi Moraka: Maine has misled ANCYL
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jab
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with your bad image on social media
-
[PODCAST] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion
-
[LISTEN] Pregnancy and discrimination in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] Jonathan Lawack: I’m playing by the rules
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[LISTEN] How to tackle violence against teachers in SA schools
-
[LISTEN] Lindiwe Hani shares memories of her father
-
[LISTEN] Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana opens up about her career
-
[LISTEN] High flyer: Top drone maker opens first SA store
-
[LISTEN] Gordhan: Interim board will recapture Denel
-
[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film world
-
[LISTEN] DA congress 2018 adopted 'recall clause' to get rid of De Lille?
-
[LISTEN] Professor Tim Noakes on zero-rated foods
-
[LISTEN] 'Just travelling to someone for a braai will now cost more'
-
[LISTEN] Has DA found its identity?
-
[LISTEN] New financial literacy initiative to empower SA students
-
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possible
-
[LISTEN] Manuel rips into Magashule over Brandfort Museum
-
[LISTEN] #DACongress: I'm no poster boy, says Solly Msimanga
-
[LISTEN] Rodizio owner: Kettle assault incident was a mistake
-
[LISTEN] Thoko Ntshiga: I’m just doing what I love
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.