[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignation

| Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007.

JOHANNESBURG - Director at the Small Business Institute, Jennifer Cohen, says the charges against Ivan Pillay and his colleagues Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are a ploy to prevent them from returning to the South African Revenue Services.

Cohen says because of this, the Small Business Institute has decided not to fire Pillay.

Cohen says the country is not out of the woods yet, despite the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supposed "new dawn" and this means that it is not above politically motivated charges.

Listen to the audio above for more

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA