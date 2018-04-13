[LISTEN] What does your ‘twang’ say about your identity?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser engaged callers on the open line about what accent is appropriate or acceptable to society.

JOHANNESBURG - The accent of the Mandela great-grandchildren has sparked a fiery debate about language, identity, and accents.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai called out the children and said they must spend some time in the village to get their Xhosa straight.

