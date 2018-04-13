[LISTEN] Thandi Moraka: Maine has misled ANCYL

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu speaks to ANCYL deputy secretary-general Thandi Moraka about the organisation’s call for its president, Collen Maine, to resign.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Youth League deputy secretary-general Thandi Moraka has publicly responded to some of the statements made by the league’s president‚ Collen Maine, about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Speaking at the memorial of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the North West province this week, Maine admitted to meeting the Gupta family.

Moraka says there’s a call for Maine to step down as the ANCYL president.

Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Moraka about the contest in which the issue has been raised.

“We defended Maine in 2017 when he was implicated in the state capture report, unbeknown to us that he was misleading us,” Moraka said.

