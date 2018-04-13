[LISTEN] 'Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis'
Radio 702 | Jannie Rossouw, head of the Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences, says even if Jooste was able to commit the crime he committed, the board members were clearly 'asleep at the wheel.'
JOHANNESBURG - Jannie Rossouw, head of the Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences says Markus Jooste did not act alone in the Steinhoff crisis.
He says even if Jooste was able to commit the crime he committed, the board members were clearly "asleep at the wheel."
He says even though Christo Wiese has said he was shocked by Jooste's actions, he does not believe board members could not have seen what was happening.
Listen to the audio above for more
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignation
-
[LISTEN] What does your ‘twang’ say about your identity?
-
[LISTEN] Thandi Moraka: Maine has misled ANCYL
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jab
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with your bad image on social media
-
[PODCAST] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion
-
[LISTEN] Pregnancy and discrimination in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] Jonathan Lawack: I’m playing by the rules
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[LISTEN] How to tackle violence against teachers in SA schools
-
[LISTEN] Lindiwe Hani shares memories of her father
-
[LISTEN] Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana opens up about her career
-
[LISTEN] High flyer: Top drone maker opens first SA store
-
[LISTEN] Gordhan: Interim board will recapture Denel
-
[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film world
-
[LISTEN] DA congress 2018 adopted 'recall clause' to get rid of De Lille?
-
[LISTEN] Professor Tim Noakes on zero-rated foods
-
[LISTEN] 'Just travelling to someone for a braai will now cost more'
-
[LISTEN] Has DA found its identity?
-
[LISTEN] New financial literacy initiative to empower SA students
-
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possible
-
[LISTEN] Manuel rips into Magashule over Brandfort Museum
-
[LISTEN] #DACongress: I'm no poster boy, says Solly Msimanga
-
[LISTEN] Rodizio owner: Kettle assault incident was a mistake
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.