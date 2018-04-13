[LISTEN] 'Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis'

Radio 702 | Jannie Rossouw, head of the Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences, says even if Jooste was able to commit the crime he committed, the board members were clearly 'asleep at the wheel.'

JOHANNESBURG - Jannie Rossouw, head of the Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences says Markus Jooste did not act alone in the Steinhoff crisis.

He says even if Jooste was able to commit the crime he committed, the board members were clearly "asleep at the wheel."

He says even though Christo Wiese has said he was shocked by Jooste's actions, he does not believe board members could not have seen what was happening.

