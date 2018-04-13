Popular Topics
Lesufi: Teachers victimising Parktown Boys sex assault victims to be disciplined

Lesufi says the four teachers involved in the victimisation of sexual abuse victims face disciplinary action.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Payaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Payaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that the teachers accused of victimising sexual assault victims at Parktown Boys High School will be disciplined.

This follows an investigation which found four teachers guilty of victimising some of the boys during class.

Lesufi says that the four teachers involved in the victimisation of sexual abuse victims face disciplinary action.

Last year, a waterpolo coach at the Johannesburg school was caught on camera touching a pupil inappropriately and has since been charged with sexual grooming of at least twenty pupils.

Lesufi visited the school on Thursday following accusations by worried parents who claimed that the victims of the coach were being victimised by certain staff members.

He says the teachers implicated in the report will face consequences.

“The department has taken a decision to institute with disciplinary hearing to those teachers and to ensure that those employed by the SGB are disciplined.”

Hearings for the teachers are expected to take place immediately.

