Land expropriation: Public input sought on amending Constitution

In February, Parliament adopted an EFF motion to consider reviewing sections of the Constitution that allow for the expropriation of land.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is calling for public input on amending the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

In February, it adopted an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) motion to consider reviewing sections of the Constitution that allow for the expropriation of land.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) has argued that it’s not necessary to amend the Constitution to address the slow pace of land distribution in the country, the EFF says it’s the only way.

After agreeing to amendments to the motion proposed by the African National Congress (ANC), Parliament agreed to refer the matter to the Constitutional Review Committee to consider whether the Constitution needs to be amended.

The committee is now inviting written submissions on the necessity for land expropriation without compensation and the mechanisms that should be used.

These must reach the committee by 31 May. The committee is then also expected to hold public hearings.

It has to report back to Parliament on the outcome of the review process by 30 August.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)