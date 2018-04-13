Land expropriation: Public input sought on amending Constitution
In February, Parliament adopted an EFF motion to consider reviewing sections of the Constitution that allow for the expropriation of land.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament is calling for public input on amending the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.
In February, it adopted an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) motion to consider reviewing sections of the Constitution that allow for the expropriation of land.
While the Democratic Alliance (DA) has argued that it’s not necessary to amend the Constitution to address the slow pace of land distribution in the country, the EFF says it’s the only way.
After agreeing to amendments to the motion proposed by the African National Congress (ANC), Parliament agreed to refer the matter to the Constitutional Review Committee to consider whether the Constitution needs to be amended.
The committee is now inviting written submissions on the necessity for land expropriation without compensation and the mechanisms that should be used.
These must reach the committee by 31 May. The committee is then also expected to hold public hearings.
It has to report back to Parliament on the outcome of the review process by 30 August.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.