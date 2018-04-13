Khayelitsha hospital rocked by staff & bed shortages
Parliament’s Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings says during its oversight visit, members witnessed several patients lying on the floor.
CAPE TOWN - Staff shortages due to disciplinary hearings and firing are among the factors affecting service delivery at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.
Parliament’s Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings made an unannounced visit to the hospital on Thursday.
It followed a complaint accusing the medical facility of negligence and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping.
Parliament’s Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings says during its oversight visit, members witnessed several patients lying on the floor and a large group slumped in chairs.
Many were waiting to be treated since the previous day.
The Khayelitsha District Hospital is said to be facing a shortage of beds as patients are assisted according to the severity of their illnesses.
Staff Shortages Hamper Service Delivery at Khayelitsha District Hospital https://t.co/C3ASTEky9K pic.twitter.com/4yS7cXZ4yQ— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) April 13, 2018
The hospital’s CEO informed committee members that it becomes especially challenging over weekends when the facility faces a spike in trauma cases related to violence.
The facility also attends to patients from surrounding areas such as Mfuleni and Mitchells Plain.
Committee chairperson Dumisani Ximbi says the building and equipment are of a high standard but the services delivered are displeasing and unacceptable.
Ximbi says hospital management needs to take responsibility by reporting challenges to the Western Cape Health Department.
He adds they have requested the facility provide them with a comprehensive report on disciplinary hearings, the firing of staff and the various obstacles they’re faced with.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.