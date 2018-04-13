Popular Topics
Go

Kamara now disputing Sierra Leone elections results

Samura Kamara spoke of reconciliation when he attended a church service last Sunday with President Julius Maade Bio, a former military ruler of Sierra Leone.

FILE: Samura Kamara, from Sierra Leone's All People's Congress, waves to supporters during a campaign rally on 24 March 2018 in Freetown. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

PRETORIA – Having congratulated Julius Maade Bio on winning the Sierra Leone presidential election, Samura Kamara is now disputing the result of that poll.

The legal challenge was registered just in time to beat a seven-day deadline for petitioning the supreme court.

Sylvia Blyden of losing All People’s Congress alleges irregularities and asked for a fresh vote within 90 days.

She alleges intimidation by members of the victorious Sierra Leone People’s Party.

Kamara spoke of reconciliation when he attended a church service last Sunday with President Julius Maade Bio, a former military ruler of Sierra Leone.

He maintains the election did not reflect the will of voters.

Bio was sworn in within minutes of the election result being announced on 4 April.

