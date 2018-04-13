JMPD probing reports of plan to disrupt Madikizela-Mandela funeral procession

It is unclear why anyone would want to disrupt the procession but authorities say they're working on these reports.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has revealed that there is a group of people planning to disrupt the motorcade that will take Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's remains from her Soweto home to Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

It is unclear why anyone would want to disrupt the procession but authorities say they're working on these reports.



The ANC struggle icon will be buried tomorrow at the Fourways cemetery following a service at the stadium from 9am.

A prayer service for Madikizela-Mandela will be held at her Soweto home from 6am tomorrow before her remains are led to Orlando Stadium, where thousands of mourners are expected to descend to bid their final goodbyes.

But the JMPD’s Wayne Minaar says that they’ve received reports that a group of people are threatening to disrupt the funeral procession.

"It's coming from a group of people from Diepsloot who are unhappy allegedly about not getting salaries or money."

He says the JMPD are working with the police to ensure that tomorrow's events go ahead as planned.