JMPD arrests four people for possession of stolen copper cables worth R1.5m

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department made the bust on Thursday after receiving a tip-off from the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been arrested at a scrapyard in Wynberg in possession of stolen copper cables.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) made the bust on Thursday after receiving a tip-off from the community.

The cables are estimated to be worth R1.5 million.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “The copper was found inside a scrapyard in Wynberg. Working on a tip-off, officers arrested four men for the stolen copper cable which belongs to the City of Johannesburg.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)