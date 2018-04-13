Jesse Jackson: Madikizela-Mandela redefined SA struggle

Reverend Jesse Jackson has given a moving tribute to the late Madikizela-Mandela describing her as the heart that kept the struggle for freedom alive.

JOHANNESBURG - American Civil Rights activist Jesse Jackson has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying the freedom fighter must be honoured for keeping the struggle for freedom alive when most leaders were in exile.

Dignitaries continue to arrive at Madikizela-Mandela’s Soweto home on Friday afternoon ahead of a public guard of honour.

Her body will be transported to her home for the last time before she’s taken to her final resting place on Saturday.

Jackson has given a moving tribute to the late Madikizela-Mandela, describing her as the heart that kept the struggle for freedom alive.

“She kept the Mandela name alive with her strength and courage, redefined this struggle. She made this a global struggle. She was the face of the free South Africa movement.”

He says he is happy that the US Congress has also honoured her.

“Yesterday in the US Congress they passed a resolution honouring Winnie Mandela in the US Congress led by Maxine Waters. The United Nations passed a resolution yesterday honouring Winnie Mandela because clearly, she gave birth to this movement so we come in and just give thanks to her.”

He says Madikizela-Mandela’s death is a big loss, saying the struggle stalwart must be honoured for never abandoning the fight for freedom.