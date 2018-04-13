Hurricanes beat the Chiefs 25-13
Following two changes from the Chiefs to the Hurricanes’ five; both teams bounced back after a poor start to the season. The game served as the opening fixture to this round of Super Rugby action this weekend.
Ben Lam opened the scoring for the Hurricanes after Ngani Laumape’s break on halfway, a strong run which involved shrugging off three defenders, allowing Ben Lam to touch down in the sixth minute. Jordie Barret converted the try.
Two minutes later, the Chiefs won a penalty which was scored, putting three points on the board for the visitors.
Jordie Barret extended the lead to seven points again with a well-struck penalty after sixteen minutes.
Aidan Ross was replaced in the seventeenth minute after what looked like a serious leg injury. The stoppage broke both team’s momentum as a number of sloppy mistakes led to breaks in play.
Lineouts and scrums were the name of the game for at least ten minutes. The flow was only restored to the game on the half-hour mark.
Following another penalty, the half ended 10-6 in favour of the Hurricanes.
Two minutes from the start, Beauden Barrett dotted down after a brilliant run and grubber – which he collected from his own kick – beating Brodie Retallick to the ball. Jordie Barret converted to put the home side ahead 17-6.
Beauden Barret turned provider in the 46th minute, with his cross-kick being expertly plucked out the air by Ngani Laumape to get the try. The conversion, though, missed the mark by centimeters, coming off the upright 22-6.
The Chiefs scored a try just before the hour mark in an attempt to get back into the game in the final twenty minutes. Flyhalf Damian McKenzie pulled in a few defenders before Lachlan Boshier touched down in the corner.
McKenzie made it 22-13 after slotting the kick between the uprights.
After a resilient defensive display for a quarter of an hour, the Hurricanes turned the pressure on their opponents, getting a penalty in the final moments of the game.
The Chiefs battled against a tough defense but could not find the breakthrough to get back in the game and 25-13 is how it ended at the Westpac Stadium.
