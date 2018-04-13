Hero cop who caught baby flung from roof top happy he saved a life

Speaking at a briefing, Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officer Luyolo Nojulumba says the first things that came to his mind was to ensure that the toddler did not fall.

JOHANNESBURG - The police officer who caught a child flung from the roof by her father says he feels good about having saved the one-year-old’s life.

The incident happened at the Joe Slovo informal settlement where a demolition process ran by the municipality was taking place.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge says local authorities were busy with the demolition because residents had been occupying land illegally.

Nojulumba was deployed to the informal settlement on Thursday for crowd management during the demolition.

The child’s father had climbed onto his shack in an attempt to prevent the structure from being destroyed.

The father will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.