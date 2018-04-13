Guests continue to arrive at Madikizela-Mandela home ahead of guard of honour
The late struggle icon's family have invited the public to line the streets from the Kupane Funeral Parlour from 2 o'clock where her body will be transported to her house for the last time.
JOHANNESBURG - More people are arriving at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Orlando west ahead of a guard of honour due to take place on Friday afternoon.
Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at a Fourways cemetery on Saturday after her official funeral at the Orlando Stadium.
Meanwhile, police are investigating an alleged plot to disrupt the funeral procession of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
There are reports that a group of people are trying to disrupt the motorcade.
The reasons for the planned disruptions are still unknown.
Reaction from ANC members as Julius Malema arrived at the home of Mama #WinnieMandelaFuneral. pic.twitter.com/HAywkMkxi4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018
