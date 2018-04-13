Guests continue to arrive at Madikizela-Mandela home ahead of guard of honour

The late struggle icon's family have invited the public to line the streets from the Kupane Funeral Parlour from 2 o'clock where her body will be transported to her house for the last time.

JOHANNESBURG - More people are arriving at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Orlando west ahead of a guard of honour due to take place on Friday afternoon.

The late struggle icon's family have invited the public to line the streets from the Kupane Funeral Parlour from 2 o'clock where her body will be transported to her house for the last time.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at a Fourways cemetery on Saturday after her official funeral at the Orlando Stadium.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an alleged plot to disrupt the funeral procession of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

There are reports that a group of people are trying to disrupt the motorcade.

The reasons for the planned disruptions are still unknown.