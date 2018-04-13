Govt to provide transport to Madikizela-Mandela funeral

The anti-apartheid icon will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Fourways on Saturday after a service at the Orlando Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says it will provide transport for all those attending Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday.

The anti-apartheid icon will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Fourways on Saturday after a service at the Orlando Stadium.

The provincial government says its organised six hundred busses around Johannesburg to ferry mourners to the stadium in Soweto.

Spokesperson Thabo Masebe said: “Buses will arrive at the pick-up point at 4 am and we expect that all busses will arrive at the stadium by 7: 30 am on Saturday.”

READ: The full Gauteng Department of Transport outline for transport below:

Gauteng Government Provides Transport for Mama Winnie's Funeral by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd