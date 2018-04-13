Gauteng Education Dept to open new school every month until 2019
Gauteng Education MEC Panaya Lesufi on Thursday announced that the online learner applications for grade one and eights will go live next Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panaya Lesufi says that the department will be opening a new school in the province every month until 2019.
The MEC on Thursday announced that the online learner applications for grade one and eights will go live next Monday.
Lesufi has urged parents to apply on time and not wait until the last minute.
He says the system will shut down on 28 May 2018.
“You as a parent, you’re not going to be disadvantaged. That’s why we say you’ve got five other options to apply again.
“So you’ll use the school that you want, that’s next to you, you can use your work address, you can use home address, you can use your school of choice. They will still come to one application.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on education
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.