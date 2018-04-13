Gauteng Education Dept to open new school every month until 2019

Gauteng Education MEC Panaya Lesufi on Thursday announced that the online learner applications for grade one and eights will go live next Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panaya Lesufi says that the department will be opening a new school in the province every month until 2019.

The MEC on Thursday announced that the online learner applications for grade one and eights will go live next Monday.

Lesufi has urged parents to apply on time and not wait until the last minute.

He says the system will shut down on 28 May 2018.

“You as a parent, you’re not going to be disadvantaged. That’s why we say you’ve got five other options to apply again.

“So you’ll use the school that you want, that’s next to you, you can use your work address, you can use home address, you can use your school of choice. They will still come to one application.”