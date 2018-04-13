'Fruitless expenditure' delayed plans for Mama Winnie's Brandfort house museum

The department made the decision in 2011 to create a museum at the Brandfort home where the struggle icon was banished to the in the 70's.

JOHANNESBURG - The Arts and Culture Department says it wasn't able to ask Winnie Madikizela-Mandela about her Brandfort memories for a planned a museum due to delays caused by fruitless expenditure.

The department made the decision in 2011 to create a museum at the Brandfort home where the struggle icon was banished to the in the 70s.

The plans were kicked off nearly seven years ago but the department says the project remained idle because of wasteful spending by the Independent Development Trust which had been tasked with allocating funds for the museum.

In a report by the department, it was found that the trust paid R600,000 to two contractors who have yet to do any work on the museum.

Arts and Culture director-general Vusimuzi Mkhize said: “When it came to our attention as a department that there was no contractor on site we had to investigate what was going on. But also there were projects that had problems already that we were not happy about and we had to investigate our own projects.”