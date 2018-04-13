'Fruitless expenditure' delayed plans for Mama Winnie's Brandfort house museum

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

'Fruitless expenditure' delayed plans for Mama Winnie's Brandfort house museum

The department made the decision in 2011 to create a museum at the Brandfort home where the struggle icon was banished to the in the 70's.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Arts and Culture Department says it wasn't able to ask Winnie Madikizela-Mandela about her Brandfort memories for a planned a museum due to delays caused by fruitless expenditure.

The department made the decision in 2011 to create a museum at the Brandfort home where the struggle icon was banished to the in the 70s.

The plans were kicked off nearly seven years ago but the department says the project remained idle because of wasteful spending by the Independent Development Trust which had been tasked with allocating funds for the museum.

In a report by the department, it was found that the trust paid R600,000 to two contractors who have yet to do any work on the museum.

Arts and Culture director-general Vusimuzi Mkhize said: “When it came to our attention as a department that there was no contractor on site we had to investigate what was going on. But also there were projects that had problems already that we were not happy about and we had to investigate our own projects.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA