Food fashion fusion: SA designer celebrates Big Mac in style
Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee dazzled fashion week with his Big Mac-inspired fashion collection.
JOHANNESBURG - Fashionistas at South African Fashion Week event waited in anticipation on Thursday night to see what fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s McDonald’s Big Mac-inspired collection would look like.
Coetzee partnered with fast food chain McDonald’s South Africa for the 50th anniversary of the iconic Big Mac.
"This line is for the millennials, young and upcoming fashionistas and for someone who wants to feel comfortable in what they wear," Gert-Johan Coetzee explained.
We’re loving it! @gertjohan partners up with @McDonalds_SA to bring us the #BIGMAC50 range. #SS18 #BigMacYourWay #SAFW @SandtonCity pic.twitter.com/xUAldgPNM7— SA Fashion Week (@safashionweek) April 12, 2018
Waiting patiently for the full reveal of Gert-Johan Coetzee x McDonald's Big Mac inspired collection tonight at #SAFW— iFashion (@iFashionToYou) April 12, 2018
(📷Nicole Laxton Photography) pic.twitter.com/QlAsH3UvTf
Gert says that he decided to team up with McDonald’s because collaboration makes everyone grow.
The designer says this is huge for him because he has carte blanche to play with the McDonald’s iconography, which no one in the world is able to do.
The collection will officially be available on shopGert.com on 7 May and all the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald charity.
