Food fashion fusion: SA designer celebrates Big Mac in style

Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee dazzled fashion week with his Big Mac-inspired fashion collection.

JOHANNESBURG - Fashionistas at South African Fashion Week event waited in anticipation on Thursday night to see what fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s McDonald’s Big Mac-inspired collection would look like.

Coetzee partnered with fast food chain McDonald’s South Africa for the 50th anniversary of the iconic Big Mac.

"This line is for the millennials, young and upcoming fashionistas and for someone who wants to feel comfortable in what they wear," Gert-Johan Coetzee explained.

Waiting patiently for the full reveal of Gert-Johan Coetzee x McDonald's Big Mac inspired collection tonight at #SAFW

(📷Nicole Laxton Photography) pic.twitter.com/QlAsH3UvTf — iFashion (@iFashionToYou) April 12, 2018

Gert says that he decided to team up with McDonald’s because collaboration makes everyone grow.

The designer says this is huge for him because he has carte blanche to play with the McDonald’s iconography, which no one in the world is able to do.

The collection will officially be available on shopGert.com on 7 May and all the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald charity.