Family, political leaders head to funeral home to collect Mama Winnie’s body

Back at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house, the mood is sombre compared to earlier in the week when there was a jovial atmosphere with mourners singing songs.

FILE: Condolences are written on a photo of late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a church service in Bizana on 10 April 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
FILE: Condolences are written on a photo of late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a church service in Bizana on 10 April 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
one hour ago

Johannesburg - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family have left her Soweto home with political leaders to collect the struggle icon’s body.

The procession is expected to make its way from the Kupane Funeral Parlour back to her house, while people line the streets in a guard of honour.

Madikizela-Mandela’s family left the house joined by political leaders, including the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema and African National Congress’s Fikile Mbalula.

They will collect the body of the struggle stalwart and make their way back to her home, for the last time.

Back at the house, the mood is sombre compared to earlier in the week when there was a jovial atmosphere with mourners singing songs.

The situation is a bit different now, people are lining the streets and waiting to join the family in receiving the body of the woman known as the Mother of The Nation.

