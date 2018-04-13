Family, political leaders head to funeral home to collect Mama Winnie’s body

Back at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house, the mood is sombre compared to earlier in the week when there was a jovial atmosphere with mourners singing songs.

Johannesburg - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family have left her Soweto home with political leaders to collect the struggle icon’s body.

The procession is expected to make its way from the Kupane Funeral Parlour back to her house, while people line the streets in a guard of honour.

A quick catch up at Mama Winnie’s House ahead of Her body being collected. Different political parties have pledged to give Mama Winnie a dignified sent off #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/1tvgCCczYr — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 13, 2018

Madikizela-Mandela’s family left the house joined by political leaders, including the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema and African National Congress’s Fikile Mbalula.

They will collect the body of the struggle stalwart and make their way back to her home, for the last time.

Back at the house, the mood is sombre compared to earlier in the week when there was a jovial atmosphere with mourners singing songs.

Some of the people gathered alongside the road waiting for the body of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela which is going to arrive soon. 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/iBi05dr6yG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018

The situation is a bit different now, people are lining the streets and waiting to join the family in receiving the body of the woman known as the Mother of The Nation.