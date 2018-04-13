Eskom awaits court date to recover funds from McKinsey, Trillian

The power utility initiated legal action over two weeks ago to try and recover about R1.6 billion that was paid to the companies as the contracts were deemed unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's waiting to be issued a court date in an attempt to recover funds from consultancy firms McKinsey and Trillian.

At the time, Trillian was linked to the Guptas and had allegedly done little or no work for Eskom, but appear unwilling to pay back the money.

McKinsey, on the other hand, has indicated that it's willing to repay the money.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “McKinsey has essentially indicated to Eskom that they are willing and ready to make the payments to Eskom, essentially returning the money that was unlawfully paid to them which is R1 billion. So, they are just waiting for a court order which will be essentially a trigger which will enable them to make the payment.”