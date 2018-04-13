EPL Picks: Spurs look to thwart City's title celebrations

With a handful of games remaining in the English Premier League the league continues with Manchester City looking to wrap the title.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, Chelsea travel to St Mary’s. The hosts sit in 18th place, three points from safety and with a game in hand, which will be played on Thursday against Leicester City.

Chelsea have – more or less - been relegated to Europa League football following a recent run of poor form. The London club has failed to win in their last three league outings – two losses to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur and a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the last round.

At 4pm, Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park. Palace sit in 17th, three points ahead of Southampton.

Meanwhile, Brighton have all but secured their survival for the 2018/19 season. The newcomers sit comfortably in thirteenth place.

Swansea, who seemed to have crawled out of the relegation zone have been dragged back into the battle after being beaten by Swansea in the previous game week.

They take on Everton at 4pm. Wayne Rooney will be hoping to complete a full ninety minutes following a run of frustrating games where he was substituted before the 75 minute mark.

Following their come-from-behind victory against Manchester City in the previous game week, Manchester United, will be hoping to continue where they left off against Manchester City when they host host bottom side West Bromwich Albion. A win for Jose Mourinho’s men would, arguably, be the final nail in the coffin for The Baggies.

Additionally, Jose Mourinho also has the chance to cement second place over Liverpool – who sit four points behind and take on AFC Bournemouth at 6:30pm on Saturday.

Manchester United kick off against West Bromwich Albion at 4pm on Sunday.

As for Manchester City, despite an almost-unassailable lead at the summit of the table, still need a positive result against a Tottenham Hotspur side who are chasing a top three finish.

Sergio Aguero – who did not start against Liverpool in the Champions League second leg at the Etihad - may return to the starting lineup to help break a three-game winless streak in all competitions.

Manager Pep Guardiola will be back on the touchline after he watched the second half of his team’s match against Liverpool from the stands.

The match of the weekend at Wembley starts at 8:45pm.