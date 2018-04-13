Popular Topics
End of the ride for Ratanga Junction

The theme park has been a special place for many Capetonians and tourists alike for almost two decades.

One of the daring rides known as The Cobra at Ratanga Junction, Cape Town. Picture: Facebook.com.
One of the daring rides known as The Cobra at Ratanga Junction, Cape Town. Picture: Facebook.com.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's the end of the ride for Cape Town's most iconic amusement park.

Ratanga Junction will be closing at the end of April.

The theme park has been a special place for many Capetonians and tourists alike for almost two decades.

It'll make way for a new mixed-use development.

Ratanga Junction General Manager Bill Taylor said: "The park itself is doing very well. We do a quarter million guests a year. We’re averaging over 2,300 guests a day, and it’s very solvent as a business. But the land has always been earmarked for development and it's becoming under more development pressure as time passes.”

The Cape Cobra and many other popular rides will be making their last trip on the first of May.

