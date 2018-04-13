EFF to challenge open ballot in Mahumapelo no confidence motion

In February, the party wrote to Susan Dantjie following a series of allegations of corruption against Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the North West says it’s going to court to challenge a decision by the speaker of the provincial legislature Susan Dantjie not to hold a motion of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo through a secret ballot.

The EFF sponsored motion will be debated at a special sitting of the House on 17 April.

In February, the party wrote to the speaker following a series of allegations of corruption against the premier and several departmental heads, including Thabo Lekalakala.

Lekalakala remains in his post despite recommendations that Mahumapelo suspends him.

The party’s provincial secretary Papiki Babuile said: “We’ll be approaching the court on 13 April, asking it to intervene and we believe that it will pronounce the verdict in our favour.”

