EC police warn of disruptions in Mthatha

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

EC police warn of disruptions in Mthatha

The police’s Khaya Tonjeni says it appears the disruptions are taxi-related and police are monitoring the situation he describes as tense.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have warned of disruptions in Mthatha on Friday, urging travellers and residents to avoid the barricaded areas.

Police say they received a tip-off about disruptions in the town planned for Friday and deployed officers to the advised affected areas.

The police’s Khaya Tonjeni says it appears the disruptions are taxi-related and police are monitoring the situation he describes as tense.

Tonjeni has warned of disruption to state-owned and private property.

“Officials are warning members of the public and motorists of disruptions in Mthatha. We’re also cautioning visitors making their way to the city to use alternative routes.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA