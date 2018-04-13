EC police warn of disruptions in Mthatha
The police’s Khaya Tonjeni says it appears the disruptions are taxi-related and police are monitoring the situation he describes as tense.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have warned of disruptions in Mthatha on Friday, urging travellers and residents to avoid the barricaded areas.
Police say they received a tip-off about disruptions in the town planned for Friday and deployed officers to the advised affected areas.
Tonjeni has warned of disruption to state-owned and private property.
“Officials are warning members of the public and motorists of disruptions in Mthatha. We’re also cautioning visitors making their way to the city to use alternative routes.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
