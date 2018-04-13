De Lille joining another party a viable option, says analyst
CAPE TOWN - The storm around Mayor Patricia De Lille's attendance at an EFF memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday has thrown open the debate on whether she plans to join a new political party.
De Lille did not attend a memorial service in the city on Thursday, organised by the South African Religious Forum.
While the DA wants to boot her out of her job, it says it's untrue that it's charged her with speaking at the memorial event without informing the party, although it says it expected her to do so as a courtesy.
The party responded to the EFF's invitation by sending its Free State provincial leader Patricia Kopane to represent the DA.
Public leadership expert Erwin Schwella says he doesn't expect De Lille to immediately retire from politics if she is loses her DA membership.
Other than reviving her Independent Democrats party, joining another political party would probably be more viable.
"She either goes to the ANC or the EFF, both with benefits and disadvantages. The EFF is very small in the Western Cape, so can she build a support base there? The ANC is looking for a set of leaders that can have the swing vote returned to the ANC. She's probably considering both of those."
