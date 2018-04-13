De Bruin to assist Springboks during June Tests

Emirates Lions head coach Swys de Bruin will join the Springbok coaching staff on a consultancy basis for the June Tests, SA Rugby confirmed on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions head coach Swys de Bruin will join the Springbok coaching staff on a consultancy basis for the June Tests, SA Rugby confirmed on Friday.

The addition of De Bruin is part of the process to involve coaches from all local franchises with the preparation of the Springboks, an initiative by Rassie Erasmus, the SA Rugby Director of Rugby.

De Bruin will link up with the Springboks in the build-up to their first Test of the year against Wales in Washington DC on 2 June, as well as for the much-anticipated Castle Lager Incoming Series against England, which kicks off on 9 June in Johannesburg.

“I’ve always said that we must improve our communication and cooperation with the local franchise coaches,” said Erasmus. “They spend much more time with the players, so better cooperation with them can only be a benefit and should be an obvious thing.

“Swys and some of his colleagues from the Emirates Lions joined us at the second alignment camp, as did members of the DHL Stormers coaching team, while a couple of Vodacom Bulls coaches were there for the first camp.

“It was really great to have them with us for those sessions and they played an active part in the various technical sessions.”

Apart from tapping into the knowledge of expert consultants from time to time, Erasmus indicated that he will ask the local franchise coaches to assist the Boks in specific areas.

“I am delighted that Swys, with the blessing of the Emirates Lions, has agreed to accompany us to Washington and also help out during the England series,” added Erasmus. The final Springbok alignment camp takes in Durban from 22 to 25 April, with players from the Cell C Sharks as they have a bye that week.