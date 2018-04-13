Court to hand down judgment in Shembe succession battle

The legal battle around who should take over after the 2011 passing of Vimbeni Shembe has dragged on for the last five years.

JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is expected to hand down judgment on Friday morning on who should be the successor of the Shembe Church.

Deputy Judge President Isaac Madondo is presiding over the matter.