City of CT implementing strategies to reduce Black River pollution
This comes after several Hazendal residents have raised concerns about the state of the river near their homes and its possible effect on the increase in flies and other pests in their houses.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it is implementing various strategies to reduce the pollution in the Black River.
This comes after several Hazendal residents have raised concerns about the state of the river near their homes and its possible effect on the increase in flies and other pests in their houses.
The city has admitted that the water quality and pollution is a concern, and one that it's looking into.
Councillor Xanthea Limberg says there are various interventions the city has in place to reduce urban-related pollution in rivers, like cleaning of stormwater inlets and the river system.
"In the upgrading of informal settlements a key component of our work there would look at the appropritae deiversion of water, for example dealig with illegal dumping, enforcement, issuing of the necessary fines and also ensuring that their are adequate drop-off facilities."
Limberg says there should be a noticeable improvement in the water quality over the next few months, following these interventions.
But residents like Rukeya Juries say that urgent solutions need to be implemented, not only for the sake of those living near the river, but for the ecosystem.
"I'm so used to waking up with the birds, and at sunset we watch the flamingos flying over. I haven't heard them for a while, so that is a concern for me. Some mornings, you can see literally thousands of birds on the field here, and we haven't seen them and they feed off the vlei."
