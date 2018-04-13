Church Madikizela-Mandela got married in declared heritage site

The National Heritage Council made the declaration on Thursday during a prayer service in the Ludeke Village where the late struggle stalwart was born.

CAPE TOWN - The Bizana Local Municipality says having the church in which the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was married declared a heritage site will give the town value.

Mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha says the site will generate revenue for the region to benefit the people of Bizana.