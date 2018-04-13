Cele asked to zoom in on policing resources, support in Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum has asked Police Minister Bheki Cele to focus on policing resources and adequate police support in the community.

Cele on Thursday visited the area following the murder of Constable Ncedo Katoyi.

The 39-year-old officer was shot and killed, and his colleague was wounded while responding to a complaint in Site C on Monday night.

Cele on Thursday told media arrests are imminent as detectives are following up on strong leads.

It’s believed a group of six gunmen ambushed the two officers.

The forum’s Ndithini Tyhido said: “We’ve called on the police to come up with crime prevention programmes, such as the old Bambanani programme, to keep the communities engaged.”

