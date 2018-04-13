Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia
Police officer Mohamed Aden said al-Shabaab group was suspected of being behind the attack and put the number of dead at four and wounded at 12.
MOGADISHU – A bomb killed up to five spectators at a football match in southern Somalia, police and a lawmaker said on Friday, the first time an explosion has targeted a stadium.
The blast went off in the port town of Barawe, in the Lower Shabelle region, when residents were watching a football match on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab could be behind the attack.
Police said it appeared to have been detonated by remote control.
“The bomb killed five people and injured a dozen others in the football field. All the casualties were from the onlookers,” Mahad Dhoore, a lawmaker for South West state told Reuters.
Police officer Mohamed Aden said al-Shabaab group was suspected of being behind the attack and put the number of dead at four and wounded at 12.
“We believe al-Shabaab was behind (it) and that the target was officials who were not seated there at the time of the match. The bomb looked like a remotely controlled one that was planted there,” Aden told Reuters from Barawe.
Al-Shabaab are fighting to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and establish their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
The group frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in the capital Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.
“Al-Shabaab carried out an explosion that killed teenagers who were just playing football in Barawe town. Al-Shabaab is the only enemy we have,” President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said during a farewell party for Somalia’s outgoing parliament speaker.
Popular in Africa
-
SA businessman Robert Gumede looks to invest $1.2bn in Zimbabwe
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
French, Malian troops kill 30 insurgents in Mali gun battle
-
Zimbabwe wants mining companies to list on local exchange
-
Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591mn stashed abroad
-
[WATCH] Zimbabwean man begs new president to end corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.