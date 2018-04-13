Bayern draw Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final draw

The draw for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League draw took place on Friday afternoon, with the potential combinations all making for mouth-watering fixtures.

JOHANNESBURG - The draw for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League draw took place on Friday afternoon, with the potential combinations all making for mouth-watering fixtures.

Earlier in the day the draw for the semi-finals in the Europa league also took place with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal also present in the draw.

Five-time champions Liverpool have been drawn against AS Roma – who upset Barcelona in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win in the second leg.

Real Madrid, who progressed by the skin of their teeth after the last minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the semi-final.

The last time the teams met, Real Madrid eliminated the Bavarians 6-3 in aggregate in the quarter-final stage of last season’s competition.

The first legs will be played on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 and Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

The return legs will be played on 1 and 2 May 2018 respectively.

UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs:

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (24 April 2018)

Liverpool v AS Roma (25 April 2018)

The Europa League draw also took place earlier on Friday. The first legs will be played on Thursday 26 April 2018 with the return legs played on 3 May 2018.

Europa League semi-final first legs:

Marseille v RB Leipzig

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid