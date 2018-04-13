Bayern draw Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final draw

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Bayern draw Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final draw

The draw for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League draw took place on Friday afternoon, with the potential combinations all making for mouth-watering fixtures.

FILE: Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller (L) is congratulated by teammates after he scored the team's 100th goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen in Munich, southern Germany, on 21 January 2018. Bayern won 4-2. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller (L) is congratulated by teammates after he scored the team's 100th goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen in Munich, southern Germany, on 21 January 2018. Bayern won 4-2. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The draw for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League draw took place on Friday afternoon, with the potential combinations all making for mouth-watering fixtures.

Earlier in the day the draw for the semi-finals in the Europa league also took place with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal also present in the draw.

Five-time champions Liverpool have been drawn against AS Roma – who upset Barcelona in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win in the second leg.

Real Madrid, who progressed by the skin of their teeth after the last minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the semi-final.

The last time the teams met, Real Madrid eliminated the Bavarians 6-3 in aggregate in the quarter-final stage of last season’s competition.

The first legs will be played on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 and Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

The return legs will be played on 1 and 2 May 2018 respectively.

UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs:

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (24 April 2018)

Liverpool v AS Roma (25 April 2018)

The Europa League draw also took place earlier on Friday. The first legs will be played on Thursday 26 April 2018 with the return legs played on 3 May 2018.

Europa League semi-final first legs:

Marseille v RB Leipzig

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA