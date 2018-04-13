ANCYL's Moraka: Maine a liar and a sellout
This comes after the Youth League president accused North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of introducing him to the controversial Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership has been involved in squabbles, with the league’s deputy secretary Thandi Moraka labelling president Collen Maine as a liar and a sellout and calling on him to step down.
This comes after the Youth League president accused North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of introducing him to the controversial Gupta family.
Maine made the shocking revelation at the memorial service the late ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the North West province this week.
The ANCYL’s Thandi Moraka was given an opportunity to present the league’s message of condolences at the memorial service of Madikizela-Mandela during a church service Thursday.
But she used the time to accuse Maine of apologising to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for the league’s endorsement of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of last December’s conference.
"He said he does not deserve to be called a comrade because he is a sellout of note."
She also took issue with Maine’s confession that he shouldn’t have met the Guptas.
"Collen Maine wants to be a minister by hook or crook and that should not happen in the name of the Youth League."
So, she wants him to resign.
"You are a liar. You must therefore resign as a matter of urgency."
Moraka says the ANCYL wants a president who will be robust and militant.
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela ‘being punished with lies for fighting apartheid regime’
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.