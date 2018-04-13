ANCYL's Moraka: Maine a liar and a sellout

This comes after the Youth League president accused North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of introducing him to the controversial Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership has been involved in squabbles, with the league’s deputy secretary Thandi Moraka labelling president Collen Maine as a liar and a sellout and calling on him to step down.

This comes after the Youth League president accused North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of introducing him to the controversial Gupta family.

Maine made the shocking revelation at the memorial service the late ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the North West province this week.

The ANCYL’s Thandi Moraka was given an opportunity to present the league’s message of condolences at the memorial service of Madikizela-Mandela during a church service Thursday.

But she used the time to accuse Maine of apologising to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for the league’s endorsement of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of last December’s conference.

"He said he does not deserve to be called a comrade because he is a sellout of note."

She also took issue with Maine’s confession that he shouldn’t have met the Guptas.

"Collen Maine wants to be a minister by hook or crook and that should not happen in the name of the Youth League."

So, she wants him to resign.

"You are a liar. You must therefore resign as a matter of urgency."

Moraka says the ANCYL wants a president who will be robust and militant.