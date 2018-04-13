Ajax CT confirms court date for Ndoro eligibility matter

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the court date for striker Tendai Ndoro’s review of the verdict in his eligibility case will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 19 April.

JOHANNESBURG - Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the court date for striker Tendai Ndoro’s review of the verdict in his eligibility case will be heard by the deputy judge president in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 19 April.

Ndoro has represented three clubs this season - Orlando Pirates, Saudia Arabian side Al Faisaly and Ajax Cape Town, but according to FIFA rules, a player is only permitted to represent two clubs in one season.

Earlier, the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) had ruled that Ndoro could continue playing for the Cape side but the PSL appealed the DRC’s decision and took the matter to arbitration. At the arbitration hearing, the case was referred to FIFA, with arbitrator Advocate Cassim declaring that the DRC had no jurisdiction over the case.

Ajax took the matter to the High Court for an urgent interdict, which was dismissed, but the judge nevertheless granted Ajax an urgent review of the arbitrator’s verdict.

If the deputy judge president rules in Ajax’s favor, then the PSL has the option of taking the case to another arbitrator.