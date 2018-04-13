Ajax CT confirms court date for Ndoro eligibility matter
Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the court date for striker Tendai Ndoro’s review of the verdict in his eligibility case will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 19 April.
JOHANNESBURG - Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the court date for striker Tendai Ndoro’s review of the verdict in his eligibility case will be heard by the deputy judge president in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 19 April.
Ndoro has represented three clubs this season - Orlando Pirates, Saudia Arabian side Al Faisaly and Ajax Cape Town, but according to FIFA rules, a player is only permitted to represent two clubs in one season.
Earlier, the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) had ruled that Ndoro could continue playing for the Cape side but the PSL appealed the DRC’s decision and took the matter to arbitration. At the arbitration hearing, the case was referred to FIFA, with arbitrator Advocate Cassim declaring that the DRC had no jurisdiction over the case.
Ajax took the matter to the High Court for an urgent interdict, which was dismissed, but the judge nevertheless granted Ajax an urgent review of the arbitrator’s verdict.
If the deputy judge president rules in Ajax’s favor, then the PSL has the option of taking the case to another arbitrator.
Popular in Sport
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
[CARTOON] #TeamSA Gives It Horns!
-
5 memorable Manchester United vs Liverpool matches
-
Khompela’s future looks glum as Kaizer Chiefs ponders ‘holistic’ changes
-
Twittersphere reacts to Caster Semenya's gold win
-
Schoenmaker smashes Penny Heyns’ 100m record at Commonwealth Games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.