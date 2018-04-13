Actor falls to his death at Sterkspruit waterfall

It's understood the man was filming a movie scene when the accident happened on Thursday. The actor's name has not been released to the public.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened an inquest after an actor fell to his death at the Sterkspruit waterfall in the Drakensberg.

It's understood the man was filming a movie scene when the accident happened on Thursday.

The actor's name has not been released to the public.

The police's Thulani Zwane said: “This morning our search and rescue team from PMB went to the scene to recover and they managed to recover his body and, therefore, a case of inquest was opened by the police for further investigation.”