Activists opposed to City of CT tariff hikes march to Parliament

Residents are opposing the city’s proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.

CAPE TOWN - Activists have marched to Parliament to oppose the City of Cape Town’s water and electricity tariff proposals.

The march was organised by two groups, Save Water and Stop COCT.

Concerned and angry residents have taken to the streets with placards reading: “City of Cape Town tariffs criminal” and “Ratepayers extortion will cost you”.

Residents are opposing the city’s proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.

Stop COCT says water is out right! The group is marching to Parliament opposing water and electricity tariffs. #StopCOCT KP pic.twitter.com/MTK1LPSim9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018

Stop COCT founder Sandra Dickson says they’re demanding the city reduces the cost of water and includes public participation for all water-based decisions.

“How can the City of Cape Town expect the working class to pay about 25% more on a municipal bill?”

Hoda Davids, a protester from Mitchells Plain, says water and electricity are already expensive and the increases will put poor people in debt.

“They [increases] will force poor people, who are already battling to put food on the table, into more debt.”

The groups have handed over a memorandum to the Public Protector and the Deputy Director in the Presidency Ella Govender.