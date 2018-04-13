Activists opposed to City of CT tariff hikes march to Parliament
Residents are opposing the city’s proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.
CAPE TOWN - Activists have marched to Parliament to oppose the City of Cape Town’s water and electricity tariff proposals.
The march was organised by two groups, Save Water and Stop COCT.
Concerned and angry residents have taken to the streets with placards reading: “City of Cape Town tariffs criminal” and “Ratepayers extortion will cost you”.
Residents are opposing the city’s proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.
Stop COCT says water is out right! The group is marching to Parliament opposing water and electricity tariffs. #StopCOCT KP pic.twitter.com/MTK1LPSim9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018
Stop COCT founder Sandra Dickson says they’re demanding the city reduces the cost of water and includes public participation for all water-based decisions.
“How can the City of Cape Town expect the working class to pay about 25% more on a municipal bill?”
Hoda Davids, a protester from Mitchells Plain, says water and electricity are already expensive and the increases will put poor people in debt.
“They [increases] will force poor people, who are already battling to put food on the table, into more debt.”
The groups have handed over a memorandum to the Public Protector and the Deputy Director in the Presidency Ella Govender.
Save Water and STOP COCT hands over their memorandum to a Public Protector official - regarding the proposed water and electricity tariff increase. #STOPCOCT KP pic.twitter.com/s3LP4vFVgq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.