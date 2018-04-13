5 KZN family members burnt to death in 'petrol bomb' attack

Officers responded to a call on Thursday and found the house on fire when they arrived.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have found the bodies of five family members in what's left of a burnt house in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.

Officers responded to a call on Thursday and found the house on fire when they arrived.

Officers suspect a petrol bomb may have been used to start the fire and a case of murder and arson has now been opened.

The police’s Mthokozisi Ngobese said: “They may have succumbed to their injuries or died from smoke inhalation. We suspect a petrol bomb might have been thrown through the window, resulting in the deadly fire. We’re investigating a case of arson as well as five counts of murder.”