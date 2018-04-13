5 KZN family members burnt to death in 'petrol bomb' attack
Officers responded to a call on Thursday and found the house on fire when they arrived.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have found the bodies of five family members in what's left of a burnt house in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.
Officers responded to a call on Thursday and found the house on fire when they arrived.
Officers suspect a petrol bomb may have been used to start the fire and a case of murder and arson has now been opened.
The police’s Mthokozisi Ngobese said: “They may have succumbed to their injuries or died from smoke inhalation. We suspect a petrol bomb might have been thrown through the window, resulting in the deadly fire. We’re investigating a case of arson as well as five counts of murder.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.