3 bird flu cases confirmed in North West

The first outbreak in Madibeng involves quails from a commercial farm, while the second in Maquassi Hills involves wild ducks which have been kept as pets.

FILE: A general view of a quail. Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: A general view of a quail. Picture: Pixabay.com.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Agricultural Department has confirmed that the North West has been hit by at least three bird flu cases.

The first outbreak in Madibeng involves quails from a commercial farm, while the second in Maquassi Hills involves wild ducks which have been kept as pets.

The department says a team is working to deal with the places affected and to avoid the spread of the disease.

The department’s Emelda Setlhako says the plots have been quarantined.

“The two are within a vicinity of less than 10km of each other and the virus was detected in a semi-commercial area in Maquassi.”

Timeline

