13 African athletes go missing at Commonwealth Games
The missing athletes are thought to be seeking asylum in Australia. There are 8 from Cameroon, 2 from Sierra Leone and others from Uganda, Ghana & Rwanda.
PRETORIA - At least 13 Africans have gone missing from their team accommodation at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Residents of gold coast have been asked to be on the lookout for them on the so-called glitter strip.
At this point they have not broken any laws, they have visas until mid-May.
Australian authorities say they have had inquiries from 40 athletes seeking to extend their visas.
After the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne 12 years ago, 45 athletes overstayed their visas, 35 sought political asylum.
No few than 145 athletes overstayed their visas after the millennium Olympics in Sydney.
