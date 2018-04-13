11 released from custody after Zwelihle protests

Madikizela-Mandela's night vigil starts, funeral programme to start at 8 am
Local
Earlier this week community members took to the streets again demanding the release all the suspects arrested.
CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have been released from police custody in Hermanus following violent protests in Zwelihle last month.
Overberg police cluster commander Donovan Heilbron says calm has been restored in the area.
Earlier this week community members took to the streets again demanding the release all the suspects arrested.
Heilbron said: “Four people were arrested on a warning, the additional seven were granted bail of R300 each this afternoon. The remainder will be into two groups that will appear on 18 and 19 April respectively.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.