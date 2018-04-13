11 released from custody after Zwelihle protests

Earlier this week community members took to the streets again demanding the release all the suspects arrested.

CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have been released from police custody in Hermanus following violent protests in Zwelihle last month.

Overberg police cluster commander Donovan Heilbron says calm has been restored in the area.

Earlier this week community members took to the streets again demanding the release all the suspects arrested.

Heilbron said: “Four people were arrested on a warning, the additional seven were granted bail of R300 each this afternoon. The remainder will be into two groups that will appear on 18 and 19 April respectively.”