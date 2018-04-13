108kg of drugs confiscated at OR Tambo

Officials in the cargo section inspected the boxes that arrived from Kenya on Tuesday and discovered a white powdery substance.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials at OR Tambo International Airport have confiscated 108 kilograms of drugs hidden in boxes and declared as “calcium carbonate”.

Officials in the cargo section inspected the boxes that arrived from Kenya on Tuesday and discovered a white powdery substance as well as a brown sand-like substance which they sent to a laboratory for testing.

The results came back positive for the drug ketamine and the base ingredient for mandrax.

Sars says the total value of goods confiscated in the past financial year, including drugs and cigarettes, amounts to over R2.3 billion.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)