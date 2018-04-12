Popular Topics
Zuma receives hero’s welcome at Mama Winnie’s memorial in KZN

There were loud cheers and roars as Jacob Zuma entered the People’s Park near the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Former president Jacob Zuma sitting between Edna Molewa and Jesse Duarte at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
Former president Jacob Zuma sitting between Edna Molewa and Jesse Duarte at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
28 minutes ago

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has received a hero’s welcome from mourners at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event was initially meant to have Deputy President David Mabuza deliver the keynote address, but Zuma was added to the programme at the last minute.

Mabuza will now be joining President Cyril Ramaphosa in a visit to the home of the late Zola Skweyiya who died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

“Happy birthday to you,” the gathering sang, as today is Zuma's 76th birthday.

There were loud cheers and roars as Zuma entered the People’s Park near the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with thousands breaking out into songs saying, “wenzeni uZuma? Awuphendule” which means “What did Zuma do, please tell us?”

True to the original factions before the Nasrec conference, deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte was seated next to Zuma.

It appears Mabuza and Zuma would not be able to share the same podium and Duarte was sent instead.

It’s understood the tensions have not simmered down since Nasrec, where Mabuza was expected to assist the Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma camp claim victory.

Duarte is expected to replace Mabuza as the keynote speaker.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

