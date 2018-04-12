Zuma receives hero’s welcome at Mama Winnie’s memorial in KZN

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has received a hero’s welcome from mourners at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event was initially meant to have Deputy President David Mabuza deliver the keynote address, but Zuma was added to the programme at the last minute.

Mabuza will now be joining President Cyril Ramaphosa in a visit to the home of the late Zola Skweyiya who died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

“Happy birthday to you,” the gathering sang, as today is Zuma's 76th birthday.

#KZNWinnieMemorial The thousands gathered here are singing “Happy Birthday Msholozi”, “Ukhulile Msholozi” as the former president celebrates his 76th birthday today. .! pic.twitter.com/3u1fwoYUG9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018

There were loud cheers and roars as Zuma entered the People’s Park near the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with thousands breaking out into songs saying, “wenzeni uZuma? Awuphendule” which means “What did Zuma do, please tell us?”

#KZNWinnieMemorial Pastor Vusi Dube says “Usiholile Msholozi, noma bangathini,” which means “You led us Msholozi, no matter what they say.” ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018

True to the original factions before the Nasrec conference, deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte was seated next to Zuma.

It appears Mabuza and Zuma would not be able to share the same podium and Duarte was sent instead.

It’s understood the tensions have not simmered down since Nasrec, where Mabuza was expected to assist the Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma camp claim victory.

Duarte is expected to replace Mabuza as the keynote speaker.

#KZNWinnieMemorial The #MKMVA will give it’s message of support but first, the soldiers pay tribute to mam’Winnie the way they know how. ZN pic.twitter.com/oKtrfupcTG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)