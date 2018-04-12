Zuma pays tribute to Madikizela-Mandela
Former president Jacob Zuma says the way Madikizela-Mandela is being remembered shows that she was true to the struggle and never sold out.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Edna Molewa has suggested that former president Jacob Zuma is suffering a similar kind of ill-treatment that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela went through during apartheid.
Molewa has been speaking at a memorial organised by the eThekwini Municipality and KwaZulu-Natal ANC to remember the struggle stalwart.
The Environmental Affairs minister says the latest documentary on Madikizela-Mandela left her saddened because those within the movement did little to protect the woman known as the mother of the nation.
Molewa says this should serve as a wake-up call for the current generation because she says another one of this generation's leaders is again under attack.
Zuma has paid tribute to the late Madikizela-Mandela, saying her death has left a huge gap in the leadership of the ANC.
Zuma says the way Madikizela-Mandela is being remembered shows that she was true to the struggle and never sold out.
Zuma has also told the crowd he's happy to be an ordinary citizen.
#KZNWinnieMemorial Molewa says there is a leader who is experiencing the same treatment that Winnie got today. She insinuates a parallel between Madikizela-Mandela and Zuma. Molewa says her story should serve as a wake up call for those who are still around. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018
