Zondo rejects EFF's objection to Nombembe as head of state capture inquiry
Zondo says he afforded both the EFF and Nombembe an opportunity to make submissions but found there is simply no evidence to link Nombembe to impropriety.
PRETORIA - Chairperson of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has rejected the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s objection to the appointment of former auditor general Terrence Nombembe as head of the inquiry's investigations.
Zondo appointed Nombembe, who is the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants chief executive last month.
The EFF objected, saying he was compromised and that under his watch, the institute accepted a more than R500,000 donation from the Gupta-linked Trillian capital for its student fund.
He confirms that the institute’s bursary fund received an unsolicited donation from Trillian capital but this was soon paid back.
Zondo says it was clear that the institute’s board was not prepared to be associated with Trillian in any way after it had learnt of the allegations of corruption.
The deputy chief justice says he sees no basis upon which Nombembe’s conduct can be criticised and he should, in fact, be commended for his part in the rejection of the donation.
