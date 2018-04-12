Zim takes delivery of Boeing 777 for new state airline
The government says the new airline has no links to former president Robert Mugabe and his family.
HARARE – Zimbabwe has taken delivery of a Boeing 777 for a new state-owned airline called Zimbabwe Airways.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says the new airline, Zimbabwe Airways, is wholly owned by the government.
He says $41 million has been paid so far towards buying four new Boeing 777s from Malaysia Airlines.
One of the planes arrived on Wednesday. Mugabe’s daughter Bona was there to meet the plane, and her husband Simba Chikore, was one of the pilots who helped to fly it from Malaysia.
Commentators say this seems to suggest the Mugabes have an interest in the new company.
But the finance minister insisted yesterday that Mugabe’s son-in-law had only given technical support to the government.
