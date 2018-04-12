#WinnieMandela hailed as 'a defining symbol of struggle against apartheid'
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have visited the family of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have travelled to Gauteng to convey their condolences to the family of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
They were accompanied to the Soweto home by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Mr Sello Hatang, and Mrs Thembi Hatang.
The freedom fighter died last week at the age of 81.
Her official memorial service was held in Soweto on Wednesday ahead of her state funeral on Saturday.
In a statement, Tutu described Madikizela-Mandela as "a defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid who refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings or banishment".
The families were neighbours in Soweto for a number of years.
When Madikizela-Mandela was banished to Brandfort, the Archbishop - then Bishop of Lesotho - regularly travelled to visit and pray with her.
